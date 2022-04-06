35 consume contaminated water, fall ill

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, April 5

At least 35 persons have been taken ill after a drinking water supply pipeline got contaminated by sewage in two localities here.

The Director, Department of Health and Family Welfare, in a letter to the Local Government yesterday asked for suspending drinking water supply through the pipeline and making alternative arrangements for potable water.

As per the letter to the civic body, hepatitis A outbreak had been detected in the localities due to the mixing of sewage and drinking water.

Harjit Singh, XEN, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, said the problem was noticed last week and probe found a water pipeline passing through an open sewer, leading to water contamination. “By the time the problem was noticed, it was fixed. But people had consumed the dirty water.” —