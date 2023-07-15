35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

Over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala district continue to bear the brunt of the overflowing Ghaggar. Farmers are facing losses as water has flooded their fields and houses.

Officials of the Drainage Department said the Tangri and Mankanda rivers were in spate. These are tributaries of the Ghaggar. Villages around Devigarh are the most affected due to flooding.

SDO Nishant Garg said at least 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana had been affected. “The water level in the two rivers is decreasing.”

Officials said water had entered residential areas of various villages in Shutrana and Dudhan Sadhan.

Minister and Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra said the government had spent over Rs 40 lakh to drain water from the affected areas in order to prevent damage in Samana. He also participated in relief operations to deliver drinking water, ration, other items of household use, medicines to residents of Dharmeri, Gheura, Dhanouri, Sassa, Sassi, Sassa Theh, Haripur villages and others.