35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

New Delhi, October 28
A 35-year-old Punjab and Sind Bank officer killed himself by jumping in front of a Metro train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday evening and Divanshu Chopra died on the spot, they said. No suicide note was found on him.
According to police, Chopra had flown to Delhi from Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.
Chopra worked as an officer in Punjab and Sind Bank and lived with his parents in Amritsar, police said.
