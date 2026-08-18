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Home / Punjab / 35 youths rescued as illegal de-addiction centre busted in Kotkapura

35 youths rescued as illegal de-addiction centre busted in Kotkapura

Fifth unlicensed de-addiction facility detected by health and police authorities in Moga and Faridkot districts in 10 months

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 11:29 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The illegal de-addiction centre in Kotkapura which was operating from a house.
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This latest action has brought to five the number of unlicensed de-addiction facilities detected by health and police authorities in Moga and Faridkot districts over the last 10 months

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Thirty-five youths were rescued after the district health department, supported by the civil administration and police, busted an illegal de-addiction centre operating out of two adjoining residential houses on Sikhanwala Road in Kotkapura town.

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The premises were sealed following the raid, while the operator of the unauthorised facility managed to flee before the joint team arrived.

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The action followed a formal complaint received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faridkot. Acting on the DC’s instructions, a joint team of health, civil administration and police officials conducted the raid.

The rescued youths were transferred via ambulances to the government de-addiction centre at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, where they will undergo medical evaluation and receive further care.

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Kotkapura City Police Station SHO Sukhwinder Singh confirmed the operation and said the civil and police teams assisted the health department in exposing the unlicensed hub. He added that the health department was conducting a detailed investigation and further legal action would be taken based on its report.

This latest action has brought to five the number of unlicensed de-addiction facilities detected by health and police authorities in Moga and Faridkot districts over the last 10 months.

The growth of such centres has raised concerns in the Malwa region, where families of people struggling with drug addiction can be vulnerable to operators offering private treatment for hefty fees.

Despite free or subsidised treatment provided at official OOAT (Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment) and government rehabilitation centers, some families opt for private facilities because of concerns over procedural hurdles and fear of public exposure.

Senior administration officials said monitoring of residential areas would continue and warned that stringent criminal proceedings would be initiated against anyone running unauthorized rehabilitation facilities for commercial gain.

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