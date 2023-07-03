Rs 350-cr action plan to curb stubble-burning

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

In a bid to create alternative measures to curb the stubble burning in the state, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has drafted an action plan worth Rs 350 crore for providing straw management machinery at heavy subsidised rates.

Under it, co-operative societies and other groups can avail subsidy of 80 per cent, while individual farmers will get 50 per cent subsidy.

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the department has invited applications from farmers, cooperative societies, FPOs and panchayats interested in availing subsidy on various Crop Residues Management (CRM) machinery during kharif season 2023.

20K machines to be made available The Punjab Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department has submitted the action plan of Rs 350 crore to the Centre to provide funds this year. Over 20,000 machines will be made available on subsidy to individuals for crop residue management and 1,000 custom-hiring centres will also be established. —Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Agri Minister

Under the scheme, super SMS, super seeder, smart seeder, happy seeder, paddy straw chopper/shredder/mulcher, hydraulic reversible mould board plough and zero till drill for in-situ management and baler and rake in ex-situ machines are being made available on subsidy.

The rate of subsidy on the above mentioned machines for the farmers is 50 per cent of the cost of equipment and 80 percent for cooperative societies, FPOs, panchayats limited to a maximum as per the guidelines of the scheme.

The last date to apply for availing the subsidy on the department’s portal agrimachinerypb.com is July 20.