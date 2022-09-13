357 drug suppliers held in 1 week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

The police have arrested 357 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 269 FIRs under the NDPS Act across the state in the last one week.

A spokesperson said the police had also recovered 6.90 kg heroin, 14.41 kg opium, 5 kg ganja, 6.44 quintal poppy husk, and 2.10 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of opioids, besides recovering Rs 4.81 lakh drug money. The seizures were made after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas and at the check-posts at vulnerable routes across the state.

He said with the arrest of 17 more proclaimed offenders/absconders in NDPS cases this week, the total number of arrests had reached 280 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5.