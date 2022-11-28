359-kg poppy husk seized in Bathinda village, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 27

Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 359-kg poppy husk from a house in Sangat Kalan village.

Addressing the media, DSP Narinder Singh said, “A police team from the CIA 1 police station was conducting checking near Sangat Kalan village. The suspect was carrying a polythene bag and ran away after seeing the police team. The police chased him to the house and seized 359-kg of poppy husk from there. While 17 boxes had 20-kg poppy husk each, one box contained 19 kg of the contraband.”

“The police have arrested two persons. After initial interrogation, they revealed that they received the poppy husk boxes from a Haryana-based man. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act,” the DSP said.