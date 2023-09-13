36,097 jobs provided in 18 months: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government had so far given 36,097 jobs to the youth in the first 18 months of its tenure, setting a record by ensuring that nearly 2,000 youth join service every month.

Addressing a gathering at a function to hand over recruitment letters to 249 youth for 191 posts in the Local Government Department, 25 in Animal Husbandry, 24 in Cooperation and nine in Technical Education departments here, the Chief Minister said the youth should feel proud as they were becoming a team of the government, which was working untiringly for carving out a new Punjab.

He said the government had been conducting the recruitment drive on merit basis and jobs were being given only to the deserving and needy candidates.

The Chief Minister said the state government had hitherto provided more than 36,000 jobs in various departments. He said it was a record as none of the previous governments had given so many jobs to the youth.

