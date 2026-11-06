36-hour ED raid on Moga MLA’s premises concludes

he Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening wrapped up its 36-hour raid targeting multiple properties linked to Moga AAP MLA and the party’s Punjab women wing chief Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora. The search operation, which spanned across seven locations, concluded when central agency teams departed.

While official statements regarding specific seizures and documentary recoveries are still awaited, the ED’s operation has triggered major political reactions.

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The crackdown began in the early hours of Novemner 4 when simultaneous teams from the ED’s Delhi and Chandigarh units — backed by central security personnel —descended upon seven premises. These locations included both residences of the MLA, her husband Dr Rakesh Arora, associates and an associated de-addiction hospital.

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The raids stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a land compensation scam involving government land acquired in Adraman village of Dharmkot tehsil in Moga for the national highway project. The original case was registered by the Moga police in June 2024 following a complaint by the then Additional Deputy Commissioner of Moga, involving a fraudulent mutation and the wrongful misappropriation of Rs 1,00,65,724 in public funds.

On July 10, the ED procured all records and the challan of this case after approaching the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge. With no opposition from the Moga police, all case files and the chargesheet were handed over to the ED.

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Though the initial FIR and challan did not name the MLA, the ED subsequently questioned key figures linked to the case, including a main accused patwari, leading up to Wednesday’s sweeping search operations.

Dr Amandeep asserted that she has no connection to the land fraud allegations. She claimed that the ED teams found nothing incriminating during the extensive searches and were forced to return empty-handed.

“For 36 hours, the ED team questioned me and searched all our rooms, even scrutinising public complaint letters and property transactions across Moga over the past 10 years. They didn’t even allow me to meet my children,” the MLA said.

Moga MLA alleged that she received messages during the interrogation nudging her to defect to the BJP, with promises of a ministerial berth if she switched sides.