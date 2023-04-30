Rs 37 cr assets of ex-Chief Engineer attached by ED

Mohali, April 29
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 37.26 crore belonging to former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Surinder Pal Singh, his family members, entities and associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The assets include 63 immovable properties consisting of parcels of land and buildings in various districts of Punjab. The assets also include movable properties in the form of bank balance of Surinder Pal, his family and companies controlled by him. The ED had initiated the probe on the basis of case registered by the Vigilance under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
