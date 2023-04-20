37 yrs on, HC upholds dismissal, forbids recovery of benefits

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 19

Nearly 37 years after a 1984 “riot victim” was dismissed from service for wilful absence from duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld the order, but made it clear that “any fortuitous financial benefits of service” already paid will not be recovered.

The courts below noted that the “victim” was working with IIT-Delhi, when he and his family were uprooted as his house was burnt and belongings looted during the November 1984 riots. However, the administration merely issued him a cheque for Rs 1,000 as compensation.

The matter was placed before Justice Arun Monga after the institute filed an appeal way back in 1999 following adverse findings by the trial court in August 1994 followed by the first appellate court in September 1998.

The employee’s stand was that he became mentally disturbed following the tragic happenings and applied for a year’s leave from July 22, 1985, which was recommended. He had to rush to Ludhiana after receiving a message about his mother’s serious illness on July 30, 1985. He also fell ill during the journey. The department issued a chargesheet and ordered a departmental inquiry. However, the illness prevented him from appearing before the inquiry officer. Eventually, his services were terminated vide an order dated December 9, 1986.

Advocate Sukhmani Patwalia, on behalf of the institute, submitted that his application for a year’s leave was rejected vide an order dated August 1, 1985. He was called upon to join the duty and to explain the misconduct. Despite a notice, he did not appear before the inquiry officer.

Justice Monga asserted that it appeared the courts below got over-swayed with the submission that he was a riot victim, having lost his house and belongings to a fire caused by rioters, coupled with his further assertion that he was denied residential accommodation on the IIT campus and was left with no choice but to shift to Ludhiana since he was suffering from depression.

Justice Monga added that there was sufficient and reliable evidence proving wilful absence charge. However, a sympathetic view regarding service benefits already conferred was required to avoid undue hardship at his current stage of life after giving him the benefit of the doubt, though there was no evidence to support his pleading on being a riot victim.

“His age is 82. His incapacity to earn and refund the benefits are now fate accompli…. It is directed that any fortuitous financial benefits of service already paid by the department shall not be recovered pursuant to the upholding of the order of his removal from service...,” Justice Monga said.