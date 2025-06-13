DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / 3,754 qualify medical officer exam

3,754 qualify medical officer exam

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:33 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A total of 3,754 candidates have qualified Medical Officer (General) test conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to fill 1,000 posts.

Advertisement

The written examination was held on June 3 at 16 centres. Out of 4,349 applicants who deposited the examination fee, 3,802 appeared for the exam, while 547 were absent. As per the criteria set by the Department of Health, candidates scoring 33 per cent and above were declared successful.

The recruitment drive, launched as per the government memo dated April 22, received a strong response from medical professionals across the state. The university invited online applications between April 25 and May 15. To ensure fairness, the BFUHS published the answer key soon after the exam and invited objections from candidates.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts