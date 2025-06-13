3,754 qualify medical officer exam

A total of 3,754 candidates have qualified Medical Officer (General) test conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to fill 1,000 posts.

The written examination was held on June 3 at 16 centres. Out of 4,349 applicants who deposited the examination fee, 3,802 appeared for the exam, while 547 were absent. As per the criteria set by the Department of Health, candidates scoring 33 per cent and above were declared successful.

The recruitment drive, launched as per the government memo dated April 22, received a strong response from medical professionals across the state. The university invited online applications between April 25 and May 15. To ensure fairness, the BFUHS published the answer key soon after the exam and invited objections from candidates.