 Punjab Police recover 38-kg heroin being smuggled from Gujarat; 2 arrested : The Tribune India

Punjab Police recover 38-kg heroin being smuggled from Gujarat; 2 arrested

The contraband was hidden in the toolbox of the truck, which was stopped by police at Mahalon bypass on a tip-ff

Punjab Police recover 38-kg heroin being smuggled from Gujarat; 2 arrested

The truck used to smuggle the heroin. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Punjab Police on Sunday achieved yet another success after SBS Nagar Police recovered 38kg heroin concealed in a toolbox of a truck coming from Gujarat, said Director General of Police (Punjab) Gaurav Yadav here.

The DGP said the police have arrested two persons including truck driver identified as Kulwinder Ram alias Kinda and his accomplice identified as Bittu, both residents of Balachaur, SBS Nagar, besides booking two drug smugglers identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri of Rakkara Dhahan and Som Nath alias Bikko of Karawar. The police have also impounded the truck bearing registration number PB04V6366, he added.

Addressing a press conference in SBS Nagar, IGP Ludhiana Range Surinder Pal Singh Parmar accompanied by SSP SBS Nagar Bhagirath Meena said the police had received a secret information that a drug smuggler identified as Rajesh Kumar along with his accomplices Som Nath Bikko, Kulwinder Kinda and Bittu is engaged in the business of supplying large quantities of heroin in different areas of Punjab by bringing the drug from other states through truck.

Following this information, the police immediately registered an FIR at Nawanshahr City police station, he said, adding that a special nakabandi was conducted at Mahalon Bypass in SBS Nagar under the supervision of Ranjit Singh PPS and SI Surinder Singh.

"During the nakabandi when the police party signalled the truck to stop, truck driver Kulwinder Kinda tried to run away but the police party managed to catch him and Bittu and recovered 38kg packet of heroin wrapped in a tarpaulin and concealed in a toolbox of the truck," he said.

SSP Bhagirath Meena said during preliminary interrogation accused truck driver Kulwinder Kinda disclosed that he had received a call from from Rajesh Kumar via Telegram App, who gave him a pinpoint location in Bhuj in Gujarat to pick heroin and bring it to Punjab. The accused further revealed that when he reached the location, an unknown person came and loaded the drug into his truck.

He said that Kulwinder Kinda also disclosed that earlier on the instruction of Rajesh Kumar, he had brought two consignments of 10kg and then 20kg heroin from Srinagar Uri in the month of January, besides, 1kg of heroin from Delhi this year.

The SSP said that the police are conducting raids to nab accused Rajesh Kumar and Som Nath and soon they will be arrested. 

Accused Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri is a professional criminal and facing over 19 cases of henious crime including murder, hurt, illegal activities, forgery, NDPS Act and Excise Act. While, Kulwinder Kinda was convicted and sentenced for imprisonment of 10 years in an NDPS case registered at Nurmahal Police Station regarding 3.45 quintal poppy husk recovery.

#gaurav yadav #Nawanshahr #punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: CJI U U Lalit refers case to 3 judge bench

SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success