38-yr-old man gets life sentence for killing wife, 2 kids

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 3

A 38-year-old electrician was today awarded life imprisonment by the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge for killing his wife and two children. Dharminder Kumar, the convict, killed his wife Pooja Rani and two minor children Sainam (7) and Manak (5) by giving them poison in food.

Dharminder was dismissed by the Electricity Department and was working as a private electrician. He was facing financial difficulties and was unable to bear the household expenses. For this reason, he gave food laced with poison to all his family members.

Earlier, Dharminder tried to mislead the police with a suicide note recovered from him, purportedly disclosing that owing to the debt trap, the convict and his wife made a plan to strangle their family. However, the medical examination and the viscera report of the three deceased revealed that they had died due to poisoning and not because of strangulation.