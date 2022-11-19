39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 18

A 39-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified persons in a broad daylight outside the bus stand here on Friday evening.

The victim has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur (39), a resident of Kotshamir in Bathinda. As per information, Kulwinder Kaur was standing and talking to two persons near the footpath outside the district court complex. Later, two boys came on a motorcycle and entered into a heated argument with her.

A boy took out a gun and fired three bullets at her, out of which two hit the woman on her chest. The incident took place just 100 metre away from the traffic post outside the bus stand. After being hit by the bullets, Kulwinder ran towards traffic cops. They with the help of local residents took her to the Civil Hospital.

However, the suspects succeeded in fleeing from the spot on a bike towards Mansa Road. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot.

The police have recovered a mobile phone and a suitcase of the woman. A senior police official claimed that police had started a probe after registering a case. Police teams have been conducting raids to nab the suspects.

Varyam Singh, an eye witness, said, “When the shots were fired, we thought some vehicle tyre had burst. Then we saw a woman running and in a while another bullet was fired. The woman fell on the road and blood was coming out from her head. She was immediately taken to the Civil Hospital.”

Dr Harshit Goyal, medical officer at the Civil Hospital, said, “The injured woman was brought here and declared dead on arrival. It seems she died due to bullet injuries, but the exact reason of the death will become clear only after the post-mortem examination.”