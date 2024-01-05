39K students to get toolkits for vocational education

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, January 4

The school education department has allocated Rs 10.77 crore for Class 12 students of various vocational programs under the National Skills Qualification Framework across 1,337 schools.

As many as 39,893 students will be provided a tool kit worth Rs 2,700, said a senior functionary. The tool kit seeks to assist them in different trades and to gain an understanding of employability skills and to assist them in building their own careers, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot