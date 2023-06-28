3K buses go off road, passengers stranded

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

A strike by Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways contractual employees on Tuesday left the bus service in the state crippled.

The functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC and Punjab Roadways was hit severely. Thousands of commuters were stranded as over 3,000 buses went off road. They had to opt for alternative ways as the protest continued throughout the day.

The workers had announced a protest in advance. A week ago, the PRTC contractual workers had protested against the decision to hire over 200 private buses under the kilometre scheme. The protest was over after a meeting with officials, but the workers decided to hold another protest over the matter.

The contractual workers even locked the gates of some depots as early as 4 am.

A PRTC employee said, “Merely 20 to 30 per cent of the buses being driven by regular employees ran during the day.” The commuters, who reached the Patiala bus stand, faced hassles and opted for other modes of transportation.

Harkesh Vicky, leader of the contractual workers of the PRTC, said the PRTC administration had failed to fulfil their demands. “They failed to regularise their services, hire outsourced workers on a contract basis and fail to cancel the tenders to hire private buses,” he said.

The workers later held a meeting with officials from the Transport Department.

Harjinder Singh of the PRTC union said the department had assured a 5 per cent increase to all employees. He said the workers would resume their protest if the office fails to implement the changes in time.

In Amritsar, passengers were inconvenienced and many of them had to return to their homes, postponing their scheduled journeys.