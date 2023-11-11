 3rd NIA chargesheet against 4 in terror-gangster nexus case : The Tribune India

3rd NIA chargesheet against 4 in terror-gangster nexus case

Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash wave of terror

Lawrence Bishnoi



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a second supplementary chargesheet in the terror-related activities of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The chargesheet contains important details of the accused involvement in terror-related activities.

Number of accused 21

  • On March 24 this year, the NIA had filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals
  • The total number of accused chargesheeted by the NIA so far in this case is 21.

Those named in the chargesheet are Darman Singh alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Parveen Wadhwa alias Prince, Yudhvir Singh alias Sadhu and Vikas Singh.

The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror under Section 120 (B) of the IPC and Sections 17, 18 and 18 (B) of the UAPA 1967.

The NIA had also seized arms, ammunition and digital devices from the accused.

The probe further led the NIA to their hideouts in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which were being used by gangsters to store weapons, sources said.

Kahlon is a key link between Canada-based Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an operative of the BKI and Bishnoi syndicate. Kahlon operates from the US and has been actively involved in a range of criminal activities, including smuggling of weapons, explosives and drugs from Pakistan.

Prince, accomplice of Bishnoi, is instrumental in coordinating communication channels and enabling seamless interactions among gang members, said the NIA sources.

Sadhu is named as the chief arms procurer of the Bishnoi syndicate. Sadhu’s role and expertise extends to facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition from foreign countries.

Vikas Singh is another associate of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who has been involved in providing shelter to different gang members involved in executing terror attacks and criminal operations across multiple states. He provided a safe haven to gang members responsible for the RPG terror attack at the police state intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

On March 24 this year, the NIA had filed its initial chargesheet against 14 accused, followed by the first supplementary chargesheet on August 9 against three additional individuals. Today’s action took the total number of accused chargesheeted by the NIA so far in this case to 21.

In the supplementary chargesheets filed in August, the NIA had named three members of the Bishnoi gang, including Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a key member of the terror outfit BKI, and nine members of the Bambiha gang, sources said.

Further investigations in the case were continuing, NIA sources said.

