4,223 peddlers nabbed in two months: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, September 6
The police have arrested 4,223 drug smugglers in two months in a special operation against criminals. The police have registered 3,236 FIRs of which 328 are related to commercial quantity seizures.
A police spokesperson said that the teams had managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.
Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 322.5 kg in just two months, he said. He said the police arrested 263 proclaimed offenders since the special drive was launched.
