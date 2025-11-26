DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 4.34L pending RCs, DLs cleared, state tells HC

4.34L pending RCs, DLs cleared, state tells HC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:47 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the backlog has been largely cleared, with the state printing all 4,34,000 pending registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs).

Advertisement

Appearing before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, the state counsel submitted that as many as 4,27,824 RCs and DLs had already been dispatched.

Advertisement

Taking note of the development, the Bench disposed of the matter with a specific direction to complete the remaining dispatch within the next 15 days. The court observed that the public cause raised in the PIL regarding delays in issuance of the RCs and DLs “does not survive anymore”.

Advertisement

The Bench was hearing a PIL alleging serious delays faced by vehicle purchasers in Punjab in receiving their RCs and driving licences. During the hearing, the state submitted a status report explaining that a sudden exit of the previous vendor had created an unexpected backlog in printing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts