4.34L pending RCs, DLs cleared, state tells HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the backlog has been largely cleared, with the state printing all 4,34,000 pending registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences (DLs).

Appearing before the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, the state counsel submitted that as many as 4,27,824 RCs and DLs had already been dispatched.

Taking note of the development, the Bench disposed of the matter with a specific direction to complete the remaining dispatch within the next 15 days. The court observed that the public cause raised in the PIL regarding delays in issuance of the RCs and DLs “does not survive anymore”.

The Bench was hearing a PIL alleging serious delays faced by vehicle purchasers in Punjab in receiving their RCs and driving licences. During the hearing, the state submitted a status report explaining that a sudden exit of the previous vendor had created an unexpected backlog in printing.