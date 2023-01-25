4.4-kg heroin seized from Kapurthala man

Muktsar, January 24
The Lambi police today claimed to have seized 4.4-kg heroin and arrested a resident of Kapurthala district from near Balochkera village on the Malout-Sitto Gunno road here.
This is one of the biggest recoveries of narcotics in the district, said a senior police officer.
Car intercepted
A car was intercepted at a naka near Balochkera village and 4.4-kg heroin was found in it. One of the occupants in the car was arrested, while the other managed to flee from the spot. — Balkar Singh, DSP
Malout DSP Balkar Singh said, “A car was intercepted at a naka near Balochkera village and 4.4-kg heroin was found in it. One of the occupants in the car was arrested, while the other managed to flee from the spot. These persons had brought the narcotics from Rajasthan. Efforts are afoot to trace where these persons were going to deliver it.”
The arrested accused has been identified as Gourav of Kapurthala. He is already facing two cases under the NDPS Act, said the police.The man who managed to flee has been identified as Akash of Kapurthala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...