4.4-kg heroin seized from Kapurthala man

Muktsar, January 24

The Lambi police today claimed to have seized 4.4-kg heroin and arrested a resident of Kapurthala district from near Balochkera village on the Malout-Sitto Gunno road here.

This is one of the biggest recoveries of narcotics in the district, said a senior police officer.

Car intercepted A car was intercepted at a naka near Balochkera village and 4.4-kg heroin was found in it. One of the occupants in the car was arrested, while the other managed to flee from the spot. — Balkar Singh, DSP

Malout DSP Balkar Singh said, “A car was intercepted at a naka near Balochkera village and 4.4-kg heroin was found in it. One of the occupants in the car was arrested, while the other managed to flee from the spot. These persons had brought the narcotics from Rajasthan. Efforts are afoot to trace where these persons were going to deliver it.”

The arrested accused has been identified as Gourav of Kapurthala. He is already facing two cases under the NDPS Act, said the police.The man who managed to flee has been identified as Akash of Kapurthala.

