Rs 4.5-cr aid by Sonalika Group for flood victims

Agriculture machinery manufacturer Sonalika Group has contributed Rs 4.50 crore for helping out the flood-affected in Punjab.

Advertisement

Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said the company had donated Rs 50 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Rangla Punjab Vikas Fund under the Mission “Chardi Kala”. It had also donated 12 fully equipped ambulances, costing Rs 2 crore, to be used for holding medical camps in flood-affected areas. Senior vice-presidents of the company JS Chauhan and Rajnish Jain handed over the cheque to Arora on Friday. A press note said the group had also given tractors worth Rs 2 crore to farmers in flood-hit areas.