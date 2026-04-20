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Home / Punjab / 4.5 kg heroin seized in Ferozepur, 3 held

4.5 kg heroin seized in Ferozepur, 3 held

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Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur range, has arrested three alleged drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kg heroin in two separate operations.

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In the first operation, Harpal Singh, alias Bhala, of Anaitpura village and Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, of Mallu Nangal village in Amritsar district were arrested, said ANTF AIG Gurinderbir Singh. The police also seized an Innova Crysta (PB 02 DV 1919) car and seized 2.37 kg heroin from their possession. A case has been registered.

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In another operation, the ANTF intercepted a drone-linked heroin consignment and arrested Supanpreet Singh, alias Supan, a resident of Pritam Singh Wala village. The police seized 2.487 kg heroin, along with packing material and radium strips suspected to be used for night-time drone deliveries. A separate case has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

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