4 absconding cops in Patiala colonel assault case rejoin duty in Bathinda and Ludhiana

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad were allegedly assaulted by 12 policemen, including these four inspectors, during a parking dispute near a roadside eatery close to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. File photo
Four Punjab Police inspectors accused in the assault of a serving Army officer and his son in Patiala have rejoined duty after remaining absconding since March 13, the day of the incident.

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son Angad were allegedly assaulted by 12 policemen, including these four inspectors, during a parking dispute near a roadside eatery close to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The inspectors, Harjinder Dhillon, Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh, and Shaminder Singh, reported back to their respective postings in Sangrur, Barnala, and Malerkotla on Wednesday.

They are currently under suspension and have since been transferred to Bathinda and Ludhiana.

The officers are believed to have joined back after the case was transferred to the CBI for investigation.

