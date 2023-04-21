4 agencies put on notice for tardy lifting in Jalalabad

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 20

The Market Committee, Jalalabad, has served notices on four government procurement agencies for delay in lifting the procured wheat from the grain market.

Baljinder Singh, secretary, Market Committee, Jalalabad, said, “Notices have been issued to four agencies, Punsup, Markfed, Pungrain and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, for delay in lifting wheat.”

Devinder Singh, District Mandi Officer, Fazilka, said, “If the agencies do not intensify the lifting process, the department will fine them as per the government instructions. It is mandatory to shift the procured wheat within 72 hours of its purchase.”

The auction of wheat started after three days at the Fazilka grain market today. Earlier, commission agents stayed away from the procurement process from April 17 to 19 on account of tardy lifting and shortage of space in a biggest grain market of Fazilka spread over 100 acres.

Sources said slow lifting of wheat continued in the district. The lifting started at the Fazilka grain market only on Wednesday evening, several days after the commencement of the procurement. The official sources said out of total 1,87,414 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat that arrived in grain markets, 1,67,913 MT had been procured while only 21,459 MT was lifted in the district till Wednesday.

Raj Baksh Kamboj, a Jalalabad commission agent and chairman, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, OBC Cell, alleged that some commission agents were being forced to pay between Rs 10 and Rs 15 per bag (each bag weighing 50 kg) to get their crop lifted on priority by truck operators.

Baljinder Singh, secretary, Market Committee, Jalalabad, said he had held a meeting with commission agents but no one complained of demand for extra money by truck operators.

Fazilka commission agents have been facing a similar situation. Davinder Sachdeva, president, Arhtiya Association, Fazilka, said, “The Fazilka Truck Operators Union has been pressing upon us to pay additional labour amount to the tune of Rs 0.50 per bag for shifting filled wheat bags from one place to another.”