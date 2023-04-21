4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

New Delhi, April 21
Four among the five jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir ’s Poonch terror attack on Thursday were from Punjab.
A massive search operation is under way to nab the terrorist in Poonch and Rajouri districts.
Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists.
Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.
Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.
Hav Mandeep Singh
Village - Chankoian Kacan
Tehsil - Payac
District - Ludhiana
State - Punjab
Sepoy Harkrishan Singh
Village - Talwandi Barth
Tehsil - Batala
District - Gurdaspur
State - Punjab
L/Nk Kulwant Singh
Village - Charik
Tehsil - Moga
District - Moga
State - Punjab
Sepoy Sewak Singh
Village - Bagha
Tehsil - Talwandi Sabo
District - Bathinda
State - Punjab
