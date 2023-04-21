4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Four among the five jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir ’s Poonch terror attack on Thursday were from Punjab.

A massive search operation is under way to nab the terrorist in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Inconsolable kin of Shaheed Sewak Singh at Bagha village in Bathinda district, who was martyred yesterday in Jammu. Tribune photo

Defence sources said that a large area around and outside the spot, where terrorists attacked an army vehicle, is being combed to hunt down the terrorists.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in Rajouri district around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Five soldiers of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh, all four belonged to Punjab and Lance Naik Debashish of Orissa were martyred in this attack while another soldier was critically injured.

Hav Mandeep Singh

Village - Chankoian Kacan

Tehsil - Payac

District - Ludhiana

State - Punjab

Sepoy Harkrishan Singh

Village - Talwandi Barth

Tehsil - Batala

District - Gurdaspur

State - Punjab

L/Nk Kulwant Singh

Village - Charik

Tehsil - Moga

District - Moga

State - Punjab

Sepoy Sewak Singh

Village - Bagha

Tehsil - Talwandi Sabo

District - Bathinda

State - Punjab

