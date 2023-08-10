4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 9

Work at the state’s only ayurvedic pharmacy in Patiala has been hit due to the shifting of the Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs). The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DRME) has deputed four out of five AMOs at the hospital.

Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Patiala, prepares and distributes ayurvedic medicines across the state.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials said, “There is a shortage of employees, including pharmacists and doctors. Of the five AMOs, just one is left at the pharmacy. The other four have been shifted to the hospital as per the directions of the DRME.”

Following norms It has been done to run the college and hospital as per the norms of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. The doctors have been moved on a temporary basis. —Dr Avneesh Kumar, Director, Medical education and research

Recently, the DRME had provided raw material worth Rs 40 lakh to prepare ayurvedic medicines. Sources said work at all four sections — purchase, manufacture, packaging and distribution — had suffered.

A senior official said, “The doctors were shifted as they were not required at the pharmacy.”

Dr Avneesh Kumar, Director, Medical Education and Research, said the doctors had been moved on a temporary basis. He said, “It has been done to run the college and hospital as per the guidelines of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).”

Dr Avneesh said the pharmacy would continue to prepare and provide medicines across the state.