4 Amritsar youths held for smuggling

Abohar, June 18
Four residents of Amritsar, have been arrested for smuggling heroin here. They told the police that they were lured by Pakistan-based operators into the drug smuggling racket.
In a joint operation, the police, CID and BSF arrested four youths at Hardaswali village of Sriganganagar. The police seized 1.933-kg heroin, Rs 16 lakh cash, two vehicles and six mobile phones from them.
