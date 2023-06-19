4 Amritsar youths held for smuggling

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 18

Four residents of Amritsar, have been arrested for smuggling heroin here. They told the police that they were lured by Pakistan-based operators into the drug smuggling racket.

In a joint operation, the police, CID and BSF arrested four youths at Hardaswali village of Sriganganagar. The police seized 1.933-kg heroin, Rs 16 lakh cash, two vehicles and six mobile phones from them.