Fatehgarh Sahib, May 29
Four armed men riding a car looted Rs 40 lakh at gun point from a petrol pump on GT Road at Bhat Majra near Sirhind here on Monday.
The men fired at the salesmen who were going to deposit the money in a bank and injured them before fleeing.
Police have reached the spot.
Details are awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GSLV-F12 successfully places 2G navigation satellite into intended orbit: ISRO
NVS-01 would augment the country's regional navigation syste...
IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP
No casualty reported
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...
Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver
Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...
4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab’s Sirhind
The men fire at the salesmen who were going to deposit the m...