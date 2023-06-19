4 arrested for jeweller's murder in Moga

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Moga police in an operation, supported by the Bihar Police and Central agencies, cracked the Moga jeweller’s murder case after arresting three suspects from Patna and one from Nanded in Maharashtra, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Two pistols seized Police teams have recovered two pistols along with cartridges used by the suspects to commit the crime

A licensed revolver belonging to the deceased has also been recovered

The police have traced the fifth suspect Golu of Patna

Five persons had reportedly shot jeweller Parminder Singh and looted gold ornaments from his shop ‘Asia Jewellers’ at gunpoint in Moga on June 12, 2023. Assailants had also taken away a licensed revolver of the deceased.

In a press release, Yadav said three accused Rajwinder Singh, alias Manga, alias Raju of Moga, Rajvir Singh, alias Avinash Singh, of Bihar and Varun Jazzi, alias Vanu, of Jalandhar had been arrested from Patna, while the fourth accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Amritsar was arrested from Nanded in Maharashtra.

Police teams had also recovered two pistols, along with cartridges, used by the suspects to commit the crime, he said, adding that the licensed revolver belonging to the deceased had also been recovered from their possession.

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that all suspects were history-sheeters. He said the police had also pinned down the fifth suspect identified as Golu of Patna and several police teams were on a hunt to nab him. Soon, the absconding suspect would be behind bars, he added.