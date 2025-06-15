4 behind 100 thefts held

The Sangrur district police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves, allegedly involved in about 100 thefts of GUC-1 devices from base transceiver stations (BTSs) of mobile phone towers in seven districts of Punjab.

Advertisement

The police have arrested four members of the gang, while two other persons have also been nominated in the case as accused.

The police have reportedly seized from their possession 31 GUC-1 cards (Rs 2.50 lakh each) and a car, allegedly used by the accused for loading the material, stolen by them from the mobile phone towers.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (Punjab Bureau of Investigation), Sangrur, Navreet Singh Virk said here today that in this case the police had arrested Ram Karan Singh and Avtar Singh, both residents of Akoi Sahib village, near Sangrur, and Prem Singh and Rupinder Singh, both residents of Benra village, near Dhuri. Following their interrogation, the police also nominated Prince, a resident of Patiala, and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Benra (Dhuri), in this case. They were yet to be arrested, he added.

The SP (PBI) Virk further said that all four arrested persons were working in different telecom companies and they had been arrested by the police from Benra village. They were produced in a court on June 13 that remanded them in police custody for three days.

Advertisement

The SP (PBI) said the arrested persons had admitted that they had committed around 100 thefts of the GUC(1) devices from mobile phone towers in Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.