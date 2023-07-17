4 booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The police booked four persons for illegal sand mining in Mallanwala area. SHO Gurjant Singh said an arrest was made after conducting a raid at a mining site at Sudhar village. “Three of the accused, identified as Bhupinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, managed to flee the spot while Kawaala of Valtoha village was arrested,” the SHO said. OC

600 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police recovered 600 kg poppy husk from a truck. Prakash Bishnoi of Bisrasar, who was driving the vehicle, said during interrogation that the consignment was to be delivered at Gurdaspur. Bishnoi was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act. OC

‘Overdose’ kills 17-year-old

Muktsar: A 17-year-old boy of Goniana village near here allegedly died due to an overdose of drugs on Saturday. Deceased Anmol Singh’s family alleged that chitta (heroin) was easily available in the area and the police had failed to act tough against peddlers.TNS

Hexacopter recovered

Chandigarh: A hexacopter was recovered from the outskirts of Hasimpura village in Amritsar district by the Border Security Force (BSF) during the evening hours of July 16.

#Ferozepur #Illegal Mining