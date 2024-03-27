4 booked for vandalising cable office

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

As a fresh development in the ongoing cable war, the police have registered a case against an AAP volunteer and his aides for allegedly stealing cash and material from a Fastway cable sub-office and vandalising it.

The police have registered a case against Yadwinder Singh Goldi, Sonu Gadhwali, Neeraj Thakur and Bunty Sandhu.

Director, Fastway, Vikas Puri said the four along with 10 persons entered their Guru Nanak Nagar-based sub-office late on March 23. “I am submitting the CCTV footage along with the other proofs. Some cash is also missing from the office,” said Puri in his complaint to the police.

“The accused are working at the behest of a local politician, who has been trying to usurp our business while promoting a rival company. A thorough probe is required to ascertain the role of all those involved,” he stated.

