4 booked for vandalising cable office

Patiala, March 26
As a fresh development in the ongoing cable war, the police have registered a case against an AAP volunteer and his aides for allegedly stealing cash and material from a Fastway cable sub-office and vandalising it.
The police have registered a case against Yadwinder Singh Goldi, Sonu Gadhwali, Neeraj Thakur and Bunty Sandhu.
Director, Fastway, Vikas Puri said the four along with 10 persons entered their Guru Nanak Nagar-based sub-office late on March 23. “I am submitting the CCTV footage along with the other proofs. Some cash is also missing from the office,” said Puri in his complaint to the police.
“The accused are working at the behest of a local politician, who has been trying to usurp our business while promoting a rival company. A thorough probe is required to ascertain the role of all those involved,” he stated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...