DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 4 booked in Ferozepur trader murder case

4 booked in Ferozepur trader murder case

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:51 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

The police have booked four persons in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (45), who was shot dead, while another youth, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (22), was grievously injured when four car-borne assailants allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at them while they were returning on a motorcycle after closing their shop in the main market of Mamdot on Saturday night.

Advertisement

AAP leader Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky Maini, who was recently elected president of the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat, had a narrow escape during the firing. Maini, along with his associate Hardev Singh, was travelling in a car behind the victims’ motorcycle when the attack took place. Several bullets struck the front windscreen of their car. However, both men managed to jump out before being hit.

Advertisement

Maini claimed that he could identify three of the attackers, though the police have not yet confirmed their involvement. He also told investigators that at around 8 pm, he received a call from a foreign number. The caller, who identified himself as Daljeet Singh Baba, claimed responsibility for Gurpreet’s murder, and threatened to kill him as well, Maini alleged.

Advertisement

Baba was among those booked by the police on the second and final day of filing nomination papers for the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat elections.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts