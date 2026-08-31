4 booked in Ferozepur trader murder case

The police have booked four persons in connection with the murder of Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (45), who was shot dead, while another youth, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (22), was grievously injured when four car-borne assailants allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at them while they were returning on a motorcycle after closing their shop in the main market of Mamdot on Saturday night.

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AAP leader Rakesh Kumar, alias Vicky Maini, who was recently elected president of the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat, had a narrow escape during the firing. Maini, along with his associate Hardev Singh, was travelling in a car behind the victims’ motorcycle when the attack took place. Several bullets struck the front windscreen of their car. However, both men managed to jump out before being hit.

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Maini claimed that he could identify three of the attackers, though the police have not yet confirmed their involvement. He also told investigators that at around 8 pm, he received a call from a foreign number. The caller, who identified himself as Daljeet Singh Baba, claimed responsibility for Gurpreet’s murder, and threatened to kill him as well, Maini alleged.

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Baba was among those booked by the police on the second and final day of filing nomination papers for the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat elections.