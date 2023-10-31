4 booked in ice-cream parlour firing cross case

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 30

The police have booked four persons in the cross case in connection with the firing incident which took place here on Wednesday night, where a youth had allegedly shot at the ice cream parlour owner due to “delay in serving the ice-cream”.

The police had earlier booked the accused Sarabpreet Khanna, his wife Kirti and son Ayush for allegedly attacking Khushpreet Chaudhary, the owner of an ice cream parlour.

Sarabpreet’s wife Kirti had also sustained injuries due to firing.

On the basis of the statement given by Kirti, the police have booked the ice-cream parlour owner Khushpreet, Sukhdeep Bhullar, Gurjot Makkar and Sandeep Sharma.

Rajinder Khanna, father of Sarabpreet, said his son did not attack Khushpreet. He said it was Khushpreet who actually misbehaved with the family and also fired on them due to which his daughter-in-law got injured.

“I demand a thorough investigation in the case,” he said.

