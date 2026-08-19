4 booked in Moga for Rs 46-lakh immigration fraud

​The Moga police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly duping a resident of Machike village of Rs 46 lakh on the pretext of settling a woman in Canada and arranging a match for a US-based refugee.

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The accused have been identified as Veerpal Kaur, her father Sukhjinder Singh, her mother Kamaljeet Kaur and Sukhvinder Kaur, all residents of Dharmkot.

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​According to the police, the complainant, Jagdeep Singh (40), son of Ajeet Singh and a resident of Machike village in Nihal Singh Wala Tehsil, submitted a complaint on February 28.

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​The matter was investigated by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nihal Singh Wala. The probe revealed that the accused allegedly lured the complainant by promising to arrange a matrimonial alliance for his brother, Jorawar Singh, who is currently residing in the US under refugee status, with Veerpal.

The accused allegedly promised the complainant that Veerpal would be sent to Canada, where she would eventually get settled permanently along with the family’s support.

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​On the pretext of visa processing, expenses and related arrangements, the accused fraudulently extracted approximately Rs 46 lakh from the complainant’s family. Neither was any promise fulfilled nor was the money returned.

​Following the investigation, the police registered an FIR against the four accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Further investigation into the case is under way.