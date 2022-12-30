4 cellphones seized from jail

Sangrur: The authorities of the Sangrur Jail have seized four mobiles lying at various places on the premises. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons.”All four mobiles are without SIMs. We have registered a case against unidentified jail inmates and started further investigations,” said ASI Jasbir Singh. TNS
Two armed men rob woman
Muktsar: Two armed persons on Thursday barged into the residence of a woman in Malout and stole her earrings, gold and money after tying her up. She suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. The neighbours said the robbers entered the house on the pretext of delivering some item. TNS
CM releases poster
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday released the poster of ‘Khedan Halqa Sunam Diyan’ to be organised in the memory of former Minister Babu Bhagwan Dass Arora, the father of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora. The event will be organised from February 4 to February 5, 2023. TNS
Youth's body found in canal
Abohar: The police have recovered a body of the youth from the Sahawa canal. Both hands and feet of the youth were tied with a rope. A small diary, containing some mobile numbers, was found in the youth’s clothes.
