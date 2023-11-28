4 cellphones seized in Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 27

Following the recovery of four mobile phones from the premises of the Central Jail here, the police have booked as many undertrials.

Assistant Superintendent Sukhjinder Singh said a search operation had been carried out in the jail during which the mobiles were recovered from the suspects, identified as Arun Kumar, alias Anu, Vishal, Lokesh Godara, Jaspal Singh and an unidentified person. “The suspects have been booked under the Prisons Act,” said ASI Gurmail Singh, the Investigation Officer.

#Ferozepur