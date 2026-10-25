4-day bus strike ends as Punjab government accepts key demands of contract employees

The four-day strike by contractual employees of PRTC, PUNBUS and Punjab Roadways ended on Saturday after the state government reached an understanding with union representatives, bringing relief to commuters across the state.

Bus services resumed in most parts of the state by late afternoon after Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema held talks with employee unions and the government issued written orders addressing their demands.

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The strike had disrupted public transport, inconveniencing daily commuters, students and office-goers. Cheema visited the PRTC headquarters in Patiala and held a detailed meeting with union representatives in the presence of PRTC Chairman Advocate Harpal Juneja. The minister said the discussions were positive and the government had agreed to most of the employees’ legitimate demands.

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Cheema announced that 100 new midi buses would soon be added to PRTC’s fleet to improve passenger transport facilities. He also said the process of setting up retail petroleum outlets on PRTC-owned land through Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) had begun.

The proposed petrol pumps will come up at the PRTC headquarters in Patiala, its workshop at Sirhindi Gate in Patiala and the PRTC workshop in Sangrur, as part of the initiative to utilise the corporation’s land.

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Meanwhile, PRTC has begun modernising its ticketing system through state-of-the-art Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs). Cheema said a pilot project had recently been implemented successfully at the Patiala depot.

PRTC Managing Director Manisha Rana said the ETM project would be rolled out across all depots over the coming weeks after the concerned staff received training. The initiative is expected to streamline ticketing operations and make the system more modern and efficient.