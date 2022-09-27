4 days before procurement starts, Principal Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The government today transferred the Principal Secretary, Food and Supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. He has also been relieved of his other charge as Principal Secretary, Public Relations Department.

Another official transferred Neelkanth Ahvad has also been transferred from the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies. He too hasn’t been given any posting yet

Kirpal has not been given any new posting as of now. He has been replaced by Rahul Bhandari, who gets both charges.

The orders regarding Kirpal’s transfer came just four days before the all-important paddy procurement season is to begin in the state. The state government, through the Food and Supply Department, is also all set to roll out its flagship scheme for home delivery of “atta” in another week.

Just a month ago, the first food grain transportation policy of the AAP government was challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Bench had ordered that third party rights would not be created in the matter as the state counsel undertook to maintain a status quo in the matter.

The orders were issued on a government holiday. Other than Kirpal, Neelkanth Ahvad has been transferred from the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies. He too has not been given any posting yet. He has been replaced by Vimal Kumar Setia.