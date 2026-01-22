DT
4 DCs among 26 Punjab officers transferred

4 DCs among 26 Punjab officers transferred

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The state government today transferred 20 IAS and six PCS officers.

Varjeet Walia, Harpreet Singh, Aaditya Dachalwal and Gulpreet Singh Aulukh have been appointed as the Deputy Commissioners of Patiala, Barnala, Ropar and Nawanshahr, respectively.

The most noticeable posting is that of 2003 batch officer Ajit Balaji Joshi, who has been given an additional charge of the Cooperation Department and election wing of the Local Bodies Department. He’s already the Administrative Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayats Department and Taxation Department.

The other noticeable posting is that of 2010 IAS officer Puneet Goyal as Special Secretary, Medical Education. He has been given a posting after almost a year. Name of Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who has been without posting for more than nine months, doesn’t feature in the list. Abhinav Trikha has been posted as Secretary Finance, Vimal Kumar Setia as Secretary Home Affairs and Kanwal Preet Brar has been appointed as Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

