4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, October 6
Four people were killed after a major fire broke out inside a pharmaceutical factory on the outskirts of Amritsar city on Thursday night, police said.
Police said on Friday that the fire broke out in a pharma unit at the Nag Kala village area on the Majitha road located on the city outskirts.
Station House Officer (SHO), Majitha, Balwinder Singh said the fire was brought under control after some time.
He said four factory workers, including a woman, were found lying unconscious on the floor. They were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, they added.
The smoke from the fire spread across the village. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
