4 die in accident

Abohar: Four people died and four others suffered injuries when a car collided head-on with a truck here on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police said eight residents of Lakhuwali were going to Kikkarwali village where one of their relative had died. —OC
Drone seized near Ferozepur
Ferozepur:During a search operation carried out by jawans near Hajara Singh Wala village, a Pakistani drone (DJ Matrix 300 RTK) was seized from a field. Last year, more than 100 drones were either brought down or seized by the vilgilant jawans in Ferozepur sector. —OC
Petrol station staff robbed
Abohar: Two motorcyclists robbed petrol station staff in Maujgarh on Saturday night at gunpoint.
