4 die in mishap

Sangrur, May 15
Four persons, including a married couple and their minor daughter, were killed after a speeding car hit two motorcycles. The police have registered a case.
A speeding car on way from Bathinda to Barnala hit two motorcycles near Ghuanas village on the Barnala-Bathinda road. Beant Singh, who was riding alone on his motorcycle, was killed on the spot. Three others, including Chamkaur Singh, his wife Rajvir Kaur and their four-year-old daughter Harkirat Kaur riding on another motorcycle, were seriously injured. Chamkaur died on the spot while his wife and daughter were declared brought dead at a local hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana