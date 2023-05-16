4 die in mishap

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 15

Four persons, including a married couple and their minor daughter, were killed after a speeding car hit two motorcycles. The police have registered a case.

A speeding car on way from Bathinda to Barnala hit two motorcycles near Ghuanas village on the Barnala-Bathinda road. Beant Singh, who was riding alone on his motorcycle, was killed on the spot. Three others, including Chamkaur Singh, his wife Rajvir Kaur and their four-year-old daughter Harkirat Kaur riding on another motorcycle, were seriously injured. Chamkaur died on the spot while his wife and daughter were declared brought dead at a local hospital.