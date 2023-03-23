4 FIRs filed in Doaba so far

Jalandhar, March 22
Five days after the operation to nab ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh started from Jalandhar on March 18, the police are still on the lookout for the separatist leader. Four FIRs have been registered in the region (two each at Mehatpur and Shahkot) against him and six of his associates named in these have been nabbed.
Four of them were arrested today — Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, Gurbhej Singh, alias Bheja and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy.
They were booked under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 212, 216 of the IPC at the Shahkot police station in and FIR lodged on March 21st for aiding his escape in his Brezza car and Platina bike from Nangal Ambian village in Nakodar. Hailing from Shahkot they were all arrested today.
SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said the four arrested persons had been remanded to five days in police custody.
