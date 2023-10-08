4 from Amritsar part of team

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, October 7
Attari residents burst with joy after watching India beat Japan 5-1 in the final of the Asian Games men’s hockey match in which a son of the soil Shamsher Singh played too.
Along with Shamsher, Harmanpreet Singh of Timmowal village, Gurjant Singh of Khaliara and Germanpreet Singh, all from Amritsar, are members of the hockey team.
Shamsher’s father Hardev Singh, a farmer, said not only his family, but the entire village watched the final on TV.
Shamsher’s parents recalled that he never missed practice sessions, due to his dedication he was selected in the PNB team. Harmanpreet Singh, ace-drag flicker, hails from Timmowal village. His father Sarbjit Singh was happy at the performance of the entire team. He wished them success in future endeavours.
