4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

PTI

Chandigarh, November 24

A tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims from Punjab to a temple in Rajasthan overturned near a village in Haryana’s Sirsa, leaving four people dead and 18 injured, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday evening when the hook of the tractor-trolley came off, Nathu Sari Chopta police station SHO Ishwar said.

He said the pilgrims were headed from different villages near Patran in Punjab's Patiala district to Gogamedi in Rajasthan when the accident occurred.

"Four people, including two children, died. Eighteen people were injured and taken to hospital. The accident occurred when the hook of the tractor-trolley came off and it overturned," the police official said.

