4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

PTI

Chandigarh, March 30

Four gangsters of the Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang were arrested on Saturday after an encounter, police said.

In a post on X, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Jalandhar Police seized six pistols from them.

The Jalandhar Police averted planned target killings with the arrest of four people who are allegedly members of the Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang after an encounter, Yadav said.

“In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averts planned target killings with the arrest of 4 operatives of Prema Lahoria -Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire,” said Yadav in a post on X.

In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police averts planned target killings with the arrest of 4 operatives of Prema Lahoria -Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire



Recovery of six pistols.@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in… pic.twitter.com/vbjDy1FeLZ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 30, 2024

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Punjab Police