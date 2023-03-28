4 get 10-year jail for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 27

Four persons were on Monday sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for abetting a “suicide pact” in which four members of a family had jumped into a canal to end their lives. The bodies of Jagtar Singh (50), his wife Salwinder Kaur (42) and their daughters — Parveen (18) and Harbhajan Kaur (19) — were recovered from the Rajasthan feeder canal in September 2016 here.

In a suicide note, the victims had accused their neighbours of forcing them to take the extreme step. They had named a senior Akali leader, Harjit Singh Bholuwala, then chairman of the District Planning Board, as an accused in the case.

It was alleged that the Akali leader was giving “protection” to the neighbours and the police were not taking any action on complaints of the victims due to the leader’s influence. However, the Akali leader died during the proceedings of the case.

The victims had named 10 persons in their suicide note. Three of the accused, including two Akali leaders, Harjit Singh Bholuwala and Balbir Singh, had died during the trial. The court proceedings regarding two accused were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case, while one of the accused has been acquitted by the court.

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, has convicted Lal Singh, his sons Gurmeet Singh and Baljit Singh, and Sarabjit Singh.

Victim Jagtar Singh’s wife prepared pickles at home, he used to sell these on a cart. While two of their daughters were married, two others were studying.

It is alleged that after a fight over a minor issue between the neighbours, Jagtar Singh had allegedly received a threat to his teenaged daughters. He lodged a complaint with the police, but as the accused in the case were close to an Akali leader, the police allegedly did not take any action against them, forcing Jagtar Singh to end his life along with his wife and two daughters.