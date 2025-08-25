DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 4 hand grenades, RDX-based IED seized in Punjab’s Batala         

4 hand grenades, RDX-based IED seized in Punjab’s Batala         

Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Punjab Police on Monday unearthed a terror module with the arrest of one person and seizure of four hand grenades, one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) and communication equipment from Batala.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, who was acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, who is backed by Pakistan's ISI.

"In a major breakthrough, @BatalaPolice foils a terror module with the recovery of 4 hand grenades (SPL HGR-84), 1 RDX-based IED (2kg), and communication equipment from village Balpura, #Batala," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Advertisement

"One accused has been arrested, while another is absconding; efforts are underway to apprehend him," he said.

Further investigation was on to expose the entire cross-border conspiracy, Yadav added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts